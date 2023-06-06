Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 131,495 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $112,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. 1,781,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

