Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,128 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Block worth $49,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,663,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. 6,096,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,078,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,384 shares of company stock valued at $19,997,018. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

