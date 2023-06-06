PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE PVH opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

