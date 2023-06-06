PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target Raised to GBX 208 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 252 ($3.13) in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZCUY stock remained flat at C$4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$5.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

