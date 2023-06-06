Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $1,438,720.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PWR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.23. 596,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,282. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.