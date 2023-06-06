Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $1,438,720.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %
PWR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.23. 596,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,282. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07.
Quanta Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
