Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.94

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.94 and last traded at $181.87, with a volume of 390969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.23.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,956 shares of company stock worth $42,137,655. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

