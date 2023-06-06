Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 869,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

About Quantum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

