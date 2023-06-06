QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

