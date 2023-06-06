QVIDTVM Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,348,572 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,348,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,550,000. Rentokil Initial makes up about 25.0% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned 0.27% of Rentokil Initial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 128,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,370. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

