Randy L. Pigg Sells 560 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.12. 736,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,194. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.91. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $206.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

