Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,980 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $124.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,876. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

