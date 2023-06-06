Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 0.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.80. 93,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

