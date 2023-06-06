Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $19.04 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,038,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 655,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,240. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

