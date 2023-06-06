Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New $349,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,158. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.