Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 59,684 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,368,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,379,000 after purchasing an additional 230,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.42 on Tuesday, reaching $343.80. 484,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,842. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

