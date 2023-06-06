Raymond James Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$68.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.85.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.33. The company has a market cap of C$28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

