RBO & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Graco comprises 2.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Graco worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Graco by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 195,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.88. 366,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

