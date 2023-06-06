RBO & Co. LLC Has $30.07 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 5.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,386. The firm has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.