RBO & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. 798,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

