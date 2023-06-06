RBO & Co. LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $17.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,235. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.74. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $617.44. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.76 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

