Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,664 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

