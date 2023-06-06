Renew (LON:RNWH) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 950 ($11.81) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Price Performance

Shares of LON:RNWH traded up GBX 5.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 722.08 ($8.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 709.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.67. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 789 ($9.81). The company has a market cap of £571.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,310.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Renew Cuts Dividend

Renew Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,090.91%.

(Get Rating)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.