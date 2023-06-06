Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intuit (INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2023 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $497.00.

5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $485.00.

5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $485.00 to $500.00.

5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $525.00.

5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $495.00.

5/18/2023 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00.

5/15/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $465.00 to $495.00.

4/24/2023 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,514. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

