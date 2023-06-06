Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intuit (INTU)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 5/26/2023 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $497.00.
  • 5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $485.00.
  • 5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $485.00 to $500.00.
  • 5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $525.00.
  • 5/24/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $495.00.
  • 5/18/2023 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2023 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00.
  • 5/15/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $465.00 to $495.00.
  • 4/24/2023 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/17/2023 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,514. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.