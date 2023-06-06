Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 83833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.