Reviewing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 2.97 $6.75 million $0.01 1,430.43 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.48 $39.70 million $0.71 28.10

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 20,020.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 3.03% 11.28% 0.54% Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13%

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

