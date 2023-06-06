Reviewing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Merchants Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1 0 0 0 1.00

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 1.82 $219.72 million $4.52 5.65 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $205.86 million 2.74 $75.23 million $3.97 7.47

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 31.11% 23.98% 1.80% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 34.81% 12.66% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products, and letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the firm serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts, provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services, and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

