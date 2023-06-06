Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $158.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Revvity Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.05. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Revvity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

