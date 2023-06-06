Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $54.55 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $54.55 million and $565,801.54 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

