Rinkey Investments Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT remained flat at $23.00 on Tuesday. 6,552,244 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.