Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $853,631.14

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $853,631.14 and $11,868.58 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,768.89 or 1.00031883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

