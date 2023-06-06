Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $863,316.70 and $11,545.42 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,958.92 or 1.00005523 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

