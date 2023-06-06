Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 459 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. 2,495,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $339.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.