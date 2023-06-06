Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 292,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,823. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

