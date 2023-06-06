Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $513.85. The stock had a trading volume of 741,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

