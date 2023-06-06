Roundview Capital LLC Buys 462 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.29. 1,407,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,677. The company has a market cap of $296.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

