Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

MKL traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $1,343.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,332.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

