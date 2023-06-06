Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Howard Hughes worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $14,153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 548.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 301,854 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.07. 58,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,663. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

