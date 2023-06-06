Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 11,414,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

