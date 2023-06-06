Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

