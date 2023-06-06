Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,644,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,469,000 after buying an additional 439,708 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.90. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.