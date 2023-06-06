Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. 51,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 542,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

