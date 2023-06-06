Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRW. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

