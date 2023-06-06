Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.33 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
SBR stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
