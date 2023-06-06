Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.33 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

SBR stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

