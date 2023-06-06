Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.72. 3,285,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.