Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Samsara stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,444 shares in the company, valued at $21,575,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,575,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,221,120 shares of company stock valued at $100,069,569. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

