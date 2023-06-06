Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,636,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,054.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 87,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

