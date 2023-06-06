Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $171.16. 920,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

