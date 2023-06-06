Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.86. 9,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

