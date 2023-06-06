Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. 320,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

