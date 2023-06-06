Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

PLD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 405,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

